Born John David Cimino, age 96, passed away peacefully at his home in Chatsworth CA, on March 2nd. John is now reunited with his wife Mary of over 70 years, who preceded him in death and whom he missed terribly. His cremation is being handled by the Neptune Society. In lieu of a funeral service, his family will gather later this year to celebrate his life. John was born in Carbondale PA in 1922 after his family immigrated to the United States from Italy and settled in Pennsylvania. He served his country with the Army Air Corps and the National Guard of Rhode Island. Before and during WWII John served at Hickam Field, Hawaii, along with units in the Asiatic and European Theaters. He met Mary, the love of his life, at a USO dance in Washington DC, after they both had separately been talked into going. It only took one night for them to fall in love and were married on his next 3-day leave, which was on July 4, 1942. John and Mary are survived by their three daughters, Mary-Theresa Dameron, Ann-Marie Baehner and Dorothy Cimino Barber, four grandchildren, Teresa, Tony, Cameron and Sarah, three great-grandchildren, Christian, Liliana and Lucas, and one great-great-grandson Axel. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/ladailynews. Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary