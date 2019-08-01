|
|
John Gregorio aka "Kustom" Garcia John Gregorio Garcia aka " Kustom", took his last Ride on July 23, 2019. John was born to Maria and John Garcia On May 9, 1936, John grew up en El Barrio de San Fernando, married Lorraine Echeverria they had four children: Russell, Troy, Steve and Debbie he retired from the USPS, John's passions included Baseball, Cars, Family and Friends which were his pride and joy, Kustom always had stories to tell, he love to laugh and joke around. Survived by son Steve, daughter Debbie 8 grandkids and two great-grandchildren. Services for Johnny are as follows: Sunday, August 4th, 2019 JT Oswald Mortuary 1001 N. Maclay Street in San Fernando, California 91340. Viewing 9:00am -1:00pm and Rosary 11:00am. Reception 1:30pm-5:30 pm at Palacio Torres 12341 San Fernando Road in Sylmar, California 91342.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Aug. 1, 2019