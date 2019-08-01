Los Angeles Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria del Angel J.T. Oswald
1001 North Maclay
San Fernando, CA 91340
(818) 361-6283
Resources
More Obituaries for John Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Gregorio aka "Kustom" Garcia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Gregorio aka "Kustom" Garcia Obituary
John Gregorio aka "Kustom" Garcia John Gregorio Garcia aka " Kustom", took his last Ride on July 23, 2019. John was born to Maria and John Garcia On May 9, 1936, John grew up en El Barrio de San Fernando, married Lorraine Echeverria they had four children: Russell, Troy, Steve and Debbie he retired from the USPS, John's passions included Baseball, Cars, Family and Friends which were his pride and joy, Kustom always had stories to tell, he love to laugh and joke around. Survived by son Steve, daughter Debbie 8 grandkids and two great-grandchildren. Services for Johnny are as follows: Sunday, August 4th, 2019 JT Oswald Mortuary 1001 N. Maclay Street in San Fernando, California 91340. Viewing 9:00am -1:00pm and Rosary 11:00am. Reception 1:30pm-5:30 pm at Palacio Torres 12341 San Fernando Road in Sylmar, California 91342.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now