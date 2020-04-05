|
|
July 16, 1918 - March 10, 2020 John Romero Quintanal passed away at the age of 101 on Tuesday March 10, 2020, in Encino, CA. John, also known as "Mr. Q" and "Papa Q" was born on July 16, 1918 in Oakland, CA to Miguel Guerrero Quintanal and Lauriana (Laura) Romero Mateo. After graduating from Castlemont High School, he moved to Los Angeles to study opera. On April 1st, 1944 he married Juliet Rose Onorato in Los Angeles. After serving his country in the Navy during WWII, John worked at Hughes Aircraft in Culver City and retired in the early 1980's. John and his wife, Juliet, moved to Encino in 1955 where they raised their two children. John remained in the same home until his death. John was a gifted athlete and singer. He earned the Silver Wing award as the best male athlete in Junior High. In retirement he took up sports again. Though only golfing twice a month, he shot in the high 80's. He played in Senior Division softball into his 90's and participated in Regional and World Series tournaments throughout the country. At 79, John led his team in hitting in the Seniors World Series Tournament in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was inducted into Los Angeles City Municipal Sports Senior Softball Hall of Fame in 1995. He became an avid bowler scoring in the 170's through his 90's. He was known for his quick wit and being a jokester. John was vibrant and lived life to the fullest. In fact, John was at the bowling alley with his girlfriend just hours before being admitted to the hospital and passing away a short time thereafter. He enjoyed his afternoon ritual of having a cocktail with friends while sitting on his front porch. John was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Juliet Rose (Onorato) Quintanal, and his brother, Jesus "Gus". He is survived by his children; daughter Valerie Quintanal of Newberry Park, CA, and son John M. Quintanal (Connie) of Pleasanton, CA, two grandchildren; John Stilo of Thousand Oaks and Jillian Quintanal of Incline, NV , two nephews; Rick Quintanal (Cynthia) and Ron Quintanal (Glenna) and two great nieces; Kilara Quintanal and Amy Robinson. A private burial service was held at San Fernando Mission Catholic cemetery on March 26. . Funeraria Del Angel 5940 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys, CA
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020