John Sidney Maddox died of natural causes on April 16, 2020. He was the son of Patricia Getty and Brougher Maddox and was born on October 3, 1939 in Los Angeles. He spent the majority of his growing up years in Clovis, NM and Plainview, TX. He received his B.A. at Georgetown College in Georgetown, KY; then married his wife, Martha Hill of Kentucky, and moved to California. After receiving a Teaching Certificate at UCLA he earned a M. A. in History at San Fernando Valley State College. John became a professor of History at L. A. Valley Junior College where he taught for over 40 years. He was a dedicated Christian and was active at Shepherd Church in Porter Ranch, CA. He is survived by his wife, 4 children, 9 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make donations to Shepherd Church, Missions. John's favorite bible verse was this: 1 John 1:9, If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to purify us from all unrighteousness. A celebration of John's life will be determined at a later date.


Published in Los Angeles Daily News on May 3, 2020.
