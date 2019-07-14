Joseph Leonard Lucia, 83, loving husband of Barbara Rocque Lucia, was born in New Rochelle, NY on October 21, 1935 and passed away on July 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, his son, Dominick Lucia and daughter, Mersades, of Grants Pass, OR; son, Steve Lucia and his wife Lori, and their children Annie and Joe, of Santa Clarita, CA; daughter, Susan Lucia-Terry and son-in-law, Norman Terry, and their children Emylia and Dalston, of Las Vegas, NV. Joe graduated from New Rochelle High School in 1953 and was a U.S. Army veteran. He served from 1956-1958 as a tank crew member in Europe and in Special Services, playing basketball for the Army. He attended Westchester Community College in New York where he earned a degree in Business Marketing. He had a 40+ year career in sales and marketing of electronics which ultimately moved his family to California where he became a VP of Sales and Marketing. He relocated to Las Vegas in 1995 and started his own business, Patriot Marketing, an electronics sales consultation company, from which he retired. He participated in numerous industry leadership roles and his professional work brought him a variety of commendations. Throughout his life, Joe was an avid New York Yankees fan, golfer, fisherman, family man and advocate for children. He served on the Board of Education in NY, volunteered for the Southside Boys Club, Youth Tackle League football, and Little League baseball. He was a long-standing member of the Alemany High School football "chain gang" and the Las Vegas Striper's Club (CAST) which taught children with disabilities to fish. He held roles on numerous youth activities boards and received many awards for his volunteerism. He is preceded in death by his father, Dominick, mother, Lucy, and brother, Tom. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at St.John Neumann Catholic Church in August. Published in Los Angeles Daily News on July 14, 2019