Los Angeles Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery
6701 North Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89131
(702) 464-8460
For more information about
Joseph Lucia
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Lucia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Leonard Lucia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Leonard Lucia Obituary
Joseph Leonard Lucia, 83, loving husband of Barbara Rocque Lucia, was born in New Rochelle, NY on October 21, 1935 and passed away on July 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, his son, Dominick Lucia and daughter, Mersades, of Grants Pass, OR; son, Steve Lucia and his wife Lori, and their children Annie and Joe, of Santa Clarita, CA; daughter, Susan Lucia-Terry and son-in-law, Norman Terry, and their children Emylia and Dalston, of Las Vegas, NV. Joe graduated from New Rochelle High School in 1953 and was a U.S. Army veteran. He served from 1956-1958 as a tank crew member in Europe and in Special Services, playing basketball for the Army. He attended Westchester Community College in New York where he earned a degree in Business Marketing. He had a 40+ year career in sales and marketing of electronics which ultimately moved his family to California where he became a VP of Sales and Marketing. He relocated to Las Vegas in 1995 and started his own business, Patriot Marketing, an electronics sales consultation company, from which he retired. He participated in numerous industry leadership roles and his professional work brought him a variety of commendations. Throughout his life, Joe was an avid New York Yankees fan, golfer, fisherman, family man and advocate for children. He served on the Board of Education in NY, volunteered for the Southside Boys Club, Youth Tackle League football, and Little League baseball. He was a long-standing member of the Alemany High School football "chain gang" and the Las Vegas Striper's Club (CAST) which taught children with disabilities to fish. He held roles on numerous youth activities boards and received many awards for his volunteerism. He is preceded in death by his father, Dominick, mother, Lucy, and brother, Tom. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at St.John Neumann Catholic Church in August.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now