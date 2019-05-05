|
May 14, 1950 Mothers Day - March 23, 2019 Joey Magic, The Rainbow Wizard passed at the Vetrans Hospital in Los Angeles, Ca. He served in the Army from 1969-1971 in the Vietnam War. Joey was a big shot clerk and did Command Miltary Touring Shows where Bob Hope couldn't go. He was a Magician for over 50 years and taught magic in after school enrichment programs. He loved to entertain and added his confetti cannons to his shows and business. Joey was a fun and loving husband to Joanie his wife of almost 25 years. He had a passion for bringing Joy and laughter to everyone he met. A Celebration of Life service will be held May 25th at 10:00 am at Lake Manor Chapel, 23449 Lake Manor Dr. Chatsworth, Ca. 91311. Please consider making a donation in Joeys memory to American Veterans United. P.O. Box 249 Moorpark, Ca. 93020
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on May 5, 2019