Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Kabosius
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Michael Kabosius

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Michael Kabosius Obituary
May 14, 1950 Mothers Day - March 23, 2019 Joey Magic, The Rainbow Wizard passed at the Vetrans Hospital in Los Angeles, Ca. He served in the Army from 1969-1971 in the Vietnam War. Joey was a big shot clerk and did Command Miltary Touring Shows where Bob Hope couldn't go. He was a Magician for over 50 years and taught magic in after school enrichment programs. He loved to entertain and added his confetti cannons to his shows and business. Joey was a fun and loving husband to Joanie his wife of almost 25 years. He had a passion for bringing Joy and laughter to everyone he met. A Celebration of Life service will be held May 25th at 10:00 am at Lake Manor Chapel, 23449 Lake Manor Dr. Chatsworth, Ca. 91311. Please consider making a donation in Joeys memory to American Veterans United. P.O. Box 249 Moorpark, Ca. 93020
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.