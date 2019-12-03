|
Juanita Joan (Larrett) McCarthy It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Juanita "Dimey" McCarthy of Winnetka, California. Juanita passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019, at the age of 94. She was born on August 2, 1925 to Henry and Mary Larrett in Toronto, Canada. When Juanita was only 5 days old, her family moved to Los Angeles, California. Juanita married the love of her life, Russell Howard McCarthy on August 21, 1943. Russell was on a short leave from the US Navy at the time. They enjoyed 65 years of marriage prior to Russell's passing in June, 2008. Juanita is survived by her daughters Sally (Freddy) , Mary (Carl), her sons Daniel (Karen), and Robert (Patti), her sisters Nevada and Penny (Wayne), her grandchildren Kelly, Megan, Moira, Rusty, Laura, Julie, Daniel, Kristi, Ryan, Emily, Rochelle, Robbie, and Thomas, as well as 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Russell, her son Russell (Rusty), and her sister Shirley. Juanita was raised in Hollywood, California and attended Marshall High School. Her greatest pleasures were tap dancing, listening to Big Band music, and spending time with and preparing food for family and friends. The McCarthy Family would like to thank the staff and friends at Harry's Haven and the Motion Picture Retirement Home for their loving care and friendship over the last 5 years. Juanita loved you all. Funeral services will be held on December 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Glen Haven Memorial Park in Lake View Terrace, CA.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Dec. 3, 2019