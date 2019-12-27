Home

Judith Lynne (Judy) Davis

Judith Lynne (Judy) Davis Obituary
Judith (Judy) Lynne Davis 1939 - 2019 Judy Davis passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019, at the age of 80, due to complications from cancer at Glendale Memorial Hospital, Glendale, CA. She survived her husband, Richard Davis Sr.'s passing 2 years ago in December 2017. Judy married Richard in 1997. They traveled with friends, family and enjoyed life. Judy had a full life as an actress, singer and entertainer. She also spent retirement donating toward multiple charitable organizations and fund raisers. Judy is survived by her 4 siblings, 5 children, 12 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren with one great grandchild on its way.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Dec. 27, 2019
