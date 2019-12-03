Home

Katharina W. Claudett (Katie) May 20, 1922 - Nov. 27, 2019 Katie Claudett passed away Wednesday 11/27/19 at the age of 97. She had been living with her cat at a Board & Care facility in Saugus. She is survived by her sister Rosa Hodkinson 100, who lives in Agua Dulce and several nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by two brothers and her loving husband Andre who passed in 1962. Katie immigrated to the US from Germany in 1926 and grew up in South San Francisco during the depression. She moved to Southern California in 1950 and Agua Dulce in 1999. Services: December 5, 2019, 2:00PM. Faith Chapel, Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Dec. 3, 2019
