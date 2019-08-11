|
|
05/11/1991 - 07/30/2019 Our beloved daughter, Kelsey Burns, lost her battle with mental illness on July 30, 2019. Kelsey graduated from Boston College with her BSN. She worked as a nurse at UCLA, hospice, and Valley Presbyterian Hospital. She was also a yoga teacher and ran "Yoga in the Grass" in Thousand Oaks. Kelsey not only fought her own battles with this often misunderstood disease, but tried to remove the stigma and connect with others who suffered from mental illness. She is survived by her sisters, Jessica Burns and Dawn Bloom, her parents, Paul and Lisa, her grandmother, Patricia White, and her uncle and aunt, Rob and Elaine White. She is finally without pain. Her memorial service will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church 1600 E Hillcrest Dr Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 on Saturday, August 17th at 1:00pm. There will be a reception at Ascension Lutheran Church following her memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Kelsey's name to National Alliance for Mental Illness at nami.org.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019