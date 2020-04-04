|
May 2, 1948 - March 19, 2020 Kenneth Jack Fisher passed away on March 19th 2020 in Burbank California, after a long battle with cancer. He was holding hands with his beloved wife. He was survived by mother Betty Louise Fisher, wife Loretta Fisher, children Devon Lochmiller and Brooke Fisher, stepchildren Brenda Savery and David Mathis; siblings Christine Bell and Linda Judkins, and grandsons Lennox, Teddy, and Benji. A Los Angeles native, Ken was born on May 2, 1948 to Betty Louise and Kenneth Eugene Fisher. He attended Black Foxe Military Institute in Hollywood, graduating in 1966, afterwards attending University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington, graduating in 1970. Ken then entered the field of real estate where he became a successful realtor and investor for the next 50 years. He was warm, generous, kind, very much loved, and will be missed greatly. Services will be announced at a later time.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Apr. 4, 2020