Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ken Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ken Fisher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ken Fisher Obituary
May 2, 1948 - March 19, 2020 Kenneth Jack Fisher passed away on March 19th 2020 in Burbank California, after a long battle with cancer. He was holding hands with his beloved wife. He was survived by mother Betty Louise Fisher, wife Loretta Fisher, children Devon Lochmiller and Brooke Fisher, stepchildren Brenda Savery and David Mathis; siblings Christine Bell and Linda Judkins, and grandsons Lennox, Teddy, and Benji. A Los Angeles native, Ken was born on May 2, 1948 to Betty Louise and Kenneth Eugene Fisher. He attended Black Foxe Military Institute in Hollywood, graduating in 1966, afterwards attending University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington, graduating in 1970. Ken then entered the field of real estate where he became a successful realtor and investor for the next 50 years. He was warm, generous, kind, very much loved, and will be missed greatly. Services will be announced at a later time.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ken's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -