Kenneth, 91, born on May 30,1929 in KY, passed away Sept. 19, 2020. Kenneth resided in Sun Valley,CA and passed away peacefully with loved ones by his side in Burbank. Kenneth had mourned the passing of his beloved wife Mary just two months prior. Kenneth is survived by his daughters Kay & Kim, grandchildren Bernadette, Branden, Breanna & great grandchildren Bethany, Violet, Zoey & Dante & friend Kevin. Kenneth will be remembered for his work ethic, military service & love for his family. Services will be held Wed. Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:00pm at L.A. National Cemetery.





