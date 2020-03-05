|
Kerry Anne Quinn, 59, of Santa Clarita, California passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, February 20th 2020. She was born January 24, 1961 to Frank and Darlene Quinn in Santa Clarita, CA. She attended William S. Hart High School where she graduated in 1979 and also attended College of the Canyons. She started working at Ralph's grocery in the late 1980s and climbed the ladder eventually becoming a manager. She recently retired after 30+ years of employment. Kerry was a hard worker and dedicated to her job. In her spare time, she was an avid reader and loved spending time with her family and her beloved fianc‚, Curt. If you knew Kerry well or barely at all, you knew of her extraordinary kindness. She was always able to find the good in everyone. She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, a true friend and a loving fianc‚. Kerry was fiercely loyal to her family and friends as well as being a confidant to all. If you had a secret, you knew it was always safe with Kerry! She also loved to laugh and it was contagious. She always had a smile on her face and it could light up the darkest of rooms. Kerry was a rare beauty inside and out and will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to have known and loved her. Kerry is survived by her fianc‚ Curt Marketti; father Frank Quinn; brother Scott Quinn; sister Julia Evans; brother-in-law Scott Evans; cousin Phil Quinn; and her many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The service for Kerry will take place at the upper chapel at Eternal Valley Mortuary on March 7th at 10am. John 16:22 "Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy."
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Mar. 5, 2020