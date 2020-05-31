Mr. Alfredo de la Vi¤a or Don Alfredo as he was respectfully called, was 91 years of age and lived a long and joyful life. Alfredo was born in the province of Oriente, Cuba on February 14, 1929 and passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. He was the youngest of 8 siblings. In 1951 he married Dora Elia Miguel and had 2 children, Guillermo and Adolfo. In 1967 he brought his family to America in search of freedom and opportunity. It was with that vision that he wanted to be in a place far away from the socialist, communist and brutal dictatorship of the Castro regime. Despite having years of experience as a professional in the banking industry in Cuba, when he arrived in the states he had nothing to his name, no job and did not speak the language. Alfredo was like many others, working in whatever job he could find to support his family and to get ahead to achieve the American dream. In 1996 he co-founded the Sigue Corporation together with his son Guillermo. During all the years he worked at Sigue he never missed a day of work. In fact he loved going to the office until the time of his unexpected passing. Alfredo was an early riser and hard worker, setting an example for his family and all those he worked with. He was the family rock and provided the moral strength to forge forward at anything encountered throughout life's journey. He encouraged his family to learn new things and to believe in and excel at whatever they did. God has a special place for Alfredo in Heaven. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He was everything to his family and was loved and respected unconditionally. He will be greatly missed every day and will remain in the hearts and minds of all who knew him until the time when all gather again in heaven.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store