Lane Sherman

5/13/1929 - 10/11/2020 Lane M. Sherman (age 91) died Sunday at the Jewish Home for the Aging in Reseda, California. She is survived by her son Congressman Brad Sherman and her daughter Audrey Spencer, six grandchildren (Shawna, Ish, Shad, Molly, Naomi, and Lucy) three great grandchildren (Chandra, Alexis and Oliver) and one great-great granddaughter (Olivia). Lane was a famous volunteer for Democratic Party causes in California since the 1960's. For 30 years, Lane was a stalwart supporter of the campaigns of her son Brad Sherman, happily greeting strangers and acquaintances alike, and often handing out Brad Sherman's trademark combs. She and her deceased husband Maurice Sherman were mainstays of the Jewish community in Orange County, and later Lane was active in the Jewish community in the San Fernando Valley. Lane will be buried next to her husband Maurice H. Sherman in Pacific View Memorial Park in Newport Beach, where a small family-only funeral will be held. A celebration of Lane's life will be held at Valley Beth Shalom Synagogue sometime next year. Lane was born and raised in the Wynnefield section of the city of Philadelphia, and she then joined her father working with U.S. forces to rebuild Japan in the aftermath of World War II. She graduated UCLA, met Maurice Sherman at a UCLA Hillel event, and they built a life together in Monterey Park, California and Newport Beach, California where Maurice was a senior Vice President of the National Education Corporation (then listed on the New York Stock Exchange). Maurice died in the 1980s and a decade later, Lane moved to Porter Ranch in the San Fernando Valley. Lane was a noted donor to Jewish and liberal causes and an avid baseball fan focused on the Los Angeles Angels. Malinow and Silverman Mortuary www.malinowandsilverman.com