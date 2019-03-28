May 6, 1930 - March 15, 2019 On Friday, March 15, 2019, Larry McKinley, good friend of many, a loving and caring Uncle, Brother, and loving father of three sons, and loving friend and father of two step children and their families, passed away at the age of 88. He passed peacefully at his home in North Hills California with his sons and spouses by his side. Larry was born on May 6, 1930 in Somers, Montana to William and Bernice McKinley. He attended High School in Kalispell Montana. On October 29, 1949 he married Jeananne Gregg. They raised three sons, Bill, Garry, and Keith. While raising his young family, Larry worked toward and received his engineering degree from the University of Washington, in Seattle, and he had a fruitful and satisfying career throughout the 1960's, 1970's and 1980's. Larry had many passions and he loved the outdoors. He thoroughly enjoyed his retirement and was an inspiration to many friends and family. He was an avid cyclist, He rode on many major excursions including down the Washington and Oregon Coast from Seattle to Arcata Ca, and a adventurous trip in the Tuscany region of Italy. There were so many wonderful trips in the backcountry. Many summer days were spent in his 60's backpacking on many trails and trips in the Sierra Nevada. He also loved to share his experiences with his friends and family. His love for the Washington Huskies of his alma mater was always a time for a family get together, and he always encouraged his friends and family to join him on a hike or a trip to the opera or the LA Philharmonic for which he was a long time member. While the children were living at home there were many family vacations which included the outdoors. Water skiing to Trinity Lake, and desert areas of Lake Mead and Lake Powell. Many vacations were spent visiting Montana. He enjoyed his family and staying in touch with extended family was one of his outstanding attributes. He actively maintained special relationships with various nieces and nephews, step children and their families. In addition, the children of all his friends. He was also an avid music lover and a devoted attendee of LA Philharmonic performances in addition to many theater events and plays. He was known for his ability to find humor in most situations and had encouraging words for all of his friends and family with quick wit, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He leaves behind numerous loving extended family and many many friends but is survived by his older brother Kenneth McKinley, his sons Garry Bill and Keith and his significant other Nancy, and his special Love Jueng Kim and her daughter Choi. He also leaves the special loving relationship with his step children Ryan Collins, Todd Collins and his wife Dionne Collins, and their children, who he loved as if they were his own. Larry was preceded in death by his father, William, his mother, Bernice, his brother Wallace, his sister Shirley, and the mother of his sons Jeananne. He is survived by his three sons, Bill, Garry, and Keith, his brother Kenneth, and nieces, and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Saturday March 30 at Gates, Kingsley and Gates Praiswater Mortuary 6909 Canoga Avenue, Canoga Park CA. at 2:00 PM. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/ladailynews. Gates, Kingsley and Gates Praiswater Mortuary 6909 Canoga Ave. Canoga Park CA 91303 818-348-3354 Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary