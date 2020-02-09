|
March 20, 1923 - Jan. 26, 2020 The family of Cindy Marquardt Agopian is sorry to report the passing of Larry Marquardt, Cindy's father. Larry passed away peacefully at his home at the San Clemente Villas on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was 96. Larry was born in Gas City, Kansas to Adolf and Hester Marquardt and had an older sister, Virginia Marquardt Turek. In 1930, the family moved to California and settled in Compton. He attended Willowbrook J.H. and went on to Compton H.S. and Compton J.C.. He went to USC where he received his BA and MA. In 1941, Larry joined the U.S. Navy Reserve. He went to Columbia University for officer training and became a Lieutenant J.G.. He served on the LST 909 which was stationed in the Philippines. While serving in World War II (1941-1944), he survived several invasions and was there to witness General Douglas MacArthur's famous "I shall return" trip. He took great pride in his family and service to his country. Larry returned from the war and began his teaching career. He met Betty Ann Wilkinson, also a teacher, and married her in 1951. Larry taught in Compton for a couple of years and then taught in LAUSD and later became an elementary school Principal. Larry ended his 35 year career as Principal at Lanai Road in Encino. Larry and Betty Ann had two daughters, Vicki Ann and Cindy Lu. Betty Ann passed away from breast cancer in 1965. Larry then met Phyllis Quinn, a fellow principal in LAUSD, and they married in 1968. Larry and Phyllis traveled extensively and enjoyed visiting friends all over the world. Phyllis passed away in 2011. Larry was beloved by all who knew him. He was truly an "Officer and a Gentleman" and the world at large will miss the likes of Larry Marquardt. As he would say, "Keep your fork, the best is yet to come." Larry leaves behind his daughter, Cindy; six grandchildren: Matthew, Michael, Mark, Myles, (sons of deceased daughter Vicki Ann MacLachlan (2008)) Andrew and Carly (children of Cindy); great grandson, Liam MacLachlan, and two sons-in-law; David MacLachlan and Bill Agopian. Services will be held on Saturday, February 22 at 11:00a.m. at San Fernando Mission Rey Church, Mission Hills.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020