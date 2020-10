7-14-54 DASH 10-8-10 - IN LOVING MEMORY Babe It Is Unbelievable That 10 Years Have Gone By. It Sometimes Feels Like Yesterday, But Yet Again So Long Ago. Not A Day Goes By That One Of Us, Family Or Friend Brings Up A Memory, A Laugh, Or A Saying That Reminds Us Of You! You Are Forever In Our Hearts And Minds. Keep Watching Over Us, Guiding Us And Protecting Us. You Would Be So Proud Of Your Grandchildren! " Who Loves You" Christa, Jes, Sara, Luca Dash, Clay, Kim, Jaidyn Leon, And Ashton





