Leon P. Gilbert
June 10th 1933 - July 4th 2020 Leon Phillip Gilbert, aged 87, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020. Born in Cleveland, Ohio June 10, 1933. He was an attorney for 50 years. He had a passion for Jewish history, baseball and books. Leon was a kind and loving man. He brought joy and laughter to all those around him. He is survived by his wife, Sara; daughters Stevie and Lori; stepsons, Eric, Aumi and Asi; his grandson and seven granddaughters. He was loved dearly and will be missed by all who knew him. Eden Memorial Park 11500 Sepulveda Blvd, Mission Hills, CA 91345 July 8th 12:00PM


Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eden Memorial Park
11500 Sepulveda Blvd
Mission Hills, CA 91345
8183617161
