Leon Paikin, the charming and beloved patriarch of our family for so many years has passed away at the ripe old age of 100 on October 21, 2020. He was born in April 1920 in West New York, N.J, the son of immigrants who fled Europe during the chaos following World War 1. For those who didn't know Leon, please pull up a chair and let us share the story of a beautiful life well lived. You don't make it to 100 years old on your own and as proof of that, Leon was married 3 times to special, lovely women. Ruth Treister was his first wife, Lillian Lopresti was his second, and then Leon and Selma Bluestein were married 21 years ago. Leon's families will always remember his love, kindness, intellectual curiosity, as well as his periodic stubbornness that in retrospect, often correctly directed us. He touched and embraced so many hearts. In case you are ready to stop reading, please stay with us for one brief story. During his retirement in California, Leon and his last soulmate and wife, Selma, volunteered at the Kaiser Thousand Oaks Facilty on Hillcrest Drive and their focus was a coffee cart. They met people at anxious troubled times and simply offered a cup of coffee, served with smiles and empathy as well as cream and sugar. After they aged out of that activity, the Facility presented each of them with a plaque that would forever adorn the Facility's wall. After Selma's passing, Leon decided to go back to the coffee cart to pick up where he left off. Upon entering the building, over 100 staff stopped what they were doing and came to give hugs and share tears of appreciation and love. Sharing love was his gift and his family and friends were the 100-year recipients. In his day, Leon was a solid businessman. His parents, Zelic and Sarah, owned a group of stores called Berkshire Wallpaper and Paint located throughout New York and New Jersey and ultimately headquartered in Syracuse, New York. Leon, his brother Lester, and their parents then broadened their endeavors to include real estate and construction. Leon evolved to become both the engine and engineer of several projects. Paikin fingerprints and sweat are attached to the Paikin Building, the Leslee Building, as well as various properties, stores and streets in Westvale. There was also the bowling center, Modern Lanes, in Eastwood. As President of the Syracuse Bowling Association, he often played the sidekick on the TV bowling show "Syracuse Bowls" with Joel Marinas. Leon was so much more. He was a proud and patriotic American, a licensed pilot, a world traveler, a very accomplished fisherman, a horseback rider, and a lover of sports. Dogs held a special place in his heart. He was deputy NYS Chancellor of the Knights of Pythias, as well as being a member of high standing in the Masons, the Shriners, the Odd Fellows, and the Exchange Club. He served on the board of Temple Beth Israel and loved the comradery of the Yiddish Club. While his family may not agree on everything, no one disputes that of all his passions and pursuits, dancing with Selma made him the happiest. It was a heart melting sight to behold; two barely 5-foot-tall octogenarians gracefully gliding across ballrooms around the world. Sure, it is cathartic to share this with you, but as we say our goodbyes, we hope to have painted just a small picture of this wonderful man. He was an inspiration to his children; Mike Paikin of Van Nuys, CA., Gail Bartnick of Utica, NY, Mark Paikin from Fayetteville, NY, and Lisa and Mark Watson from Renton, WA. In addition, more loves of Leon's life were Selma's children, Ken and Laurie Bluestein, Sheryl Bluestein, Diane and Dr. Jim Reed. As you can imagine, there were also eleven grandchildren; Allen and Andy Bartnick, Susan Hoalcraft, Todd Paikin, Adam Paikin, Shana Boyer, Nick Watson, Casey Geyer, Dan, Ryan, and Lucas Reed, and nine great grandchildren. Special thanks and love to Marlene Bracken, who lived in dads home with him for the past four years and who became like an adopted daughter to him. He would not have seen 100 without her and we are very grateful for her support and love. Sure, we wrote too much, but for those who took the time to read this and for those who knew what a gentle man he was, please remember him fondly, hold hands and take time to dance. Contributions in Leon's name can be made to the charity of your choice
.