Bastian and Perrott, Oswald Mortuary
18728 Parthenia Street
Northridge, CA 91324
(818) 886-8600
Leroy Schmehr Kenneth

Kenneth Leroy Schmehr 19322020 Kenneth Leroy Schmehr passed away on January 3, 2020. He worked for over 20 years for the major studios as an electrician technician. He was also a U.S. Navy veteran in the Korean War. He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Pitassi. A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 20th at 11:00 am at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Memorial Park in Westlake Village, California. Bastian & Perrott, Oswald Mortuary Northridge, California (818) 886 - 8600
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020
