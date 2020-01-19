|
Kenneth Leroy Schmehr 19322020 Kenneth Leroy Schmehr passed away on January 3, 2020. He worked for over 20 years for the major studios as an electrician technician. He was also a U.S. Navy veteran in the Korean War. He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Pitassi. A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 20th at 11:00 am at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Memorial Park in Westlake Village, California. Bastian & Perrott, Oswald Mortuary Northridge, California (818) 886 - 8600
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020