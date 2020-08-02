Linda Armijo

Linda May Armijo, a longtime resident of Cornell, in the Santa Monica Mountains near Agoura Hills and current resident of Simi Valley passed away on July 4, 2020 in Simi Valley, CA. Linda was born on July 6, 1951 in Simi Valley, California to Emilio and Gertrude (Sperl) Armijo. Along with her brother, Emilio Armijo, Jr. they were raised in Woodland Hills, CA. She attended Taft high school graduating in 1969 and then California State College in Northridge following her mother's footsteps and graduated with a business degree. Linda had many friends and was a very social person. She worked at Litton Industries for 28 years, rising up from secretary to senior program management, managing multi-million dollar programs. She enjoyed tennis, golf, sewing, cooking, entertaining, her trips to the beach, the desert, and to wineries. Her greatest joys were her husband, Joseph Genchi and her dogs, Ozzie, Mocha, Lucy, Rocky, and her current love, Sofie. She loved to volunteer her time and gave generously to Peter Struss Ranch (PSR) and brought together many neighbors and friends to help with the maintenance of the Ranch and was awarded VIP status from the National Parks Service. She was the unofficial PSR ambassador, willing taking park visitors on tour explaining the long history and historical facts about PSR She was preceded in death by her father, Emilio Armijo Sr. and her brother, Emilio Armijo, Jr and stepdaughter, Sandra Genchi and her dogs Ozzie, Mocha, Lucy, Rocky. She is survived by her beloved husband, Joesph Genchi, her mother, Gertrude Sperl Armijo, her Aunt Annie Willequer, her step daughters, Stacie Genchi, Denise Genchi Erickson, and son-in-law, Kurk Erickson and five (5) grandchildren, Justyn Genchi Martinez, Dayne Erickson, Mackenzie Erickson, Katherine Erickson and Logan Genchi as well as many extended family members and friends. The family has set up a Caringbridge Site under Linda's name https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/linda-ag
where we will post the information on the spreading of her ashes as well as a Celebration of Life to be held in the future. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers to please go to the Santa Mountains Funds and Donate to the Peter Straus Ranch as a tribute to Linda Armijo. Go to https://samofund.org/2020/07/07/in-memory-of-linda-armijo/
or search Santa Monica Mountains Fund and click the "Donations in memory of Linda Armijo" button below the tribute.