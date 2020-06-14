WILLIAM LOUIS MINOR William Louis Minor, 90 years of age of Compton, California, passed away on May 30, 2020 at Carson Senior Assisted Living Center. He was born in Jackson, Mississippi on November 15, 1929. He was the son of Eliza and James Minor. William served in the United States Army for three years then moved to Los Angeles, California. Service arrangements are planned for June 15, 2020 at Rose Hills Cemetery in Whittier, California. There will be a chapel viewing at 11:00 a.m. and burial following immediately. * Covid 19 precautions with masks required and 64 person limits in chapel and cemetery.





