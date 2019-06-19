|
|
June 22, 1933 - June 16, 2019 Manuel "Manny" Diaz passed away on June 16, 2019 at the age of 85. Manny grew up in Burbank and attended John Burroughs High School. He married the love of his life Emily who he is now reunited with, along with his son Robert. Manny proudly served in the Air Force, moved his family to Granada Hills and worked as a salesman. Manny raised 3 sons and was coach and friend to many. He is survived by his two sons, Michael and David, their wives Rose and Robyn, 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He is also survived by 7 of his 11 brothers and sisters. A viewing will be held Friday June 21, 2019 from 4 pm 8 pm at Eternal Valley in Newhall with services on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 10 am. Eternal Valley Memorial Park 23287 North Sierra Hwy, Newhall, CA 91321
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on June 19, 2019