March 15, 1931 - October 25, 2019 Maria Fernandez was born in the town of Etucuaro in the state of Michoac n, Mexico on March 15, 1931. She was the youngest of three children born to Conrado Ixta and Elena Geronimo Madrigal. In Mexico City she married Manuel Fernandez and started a family, welcoming Lydia and Alex. In October of 1957 she immigrated to the United States. Manuel and Maria happily welcomed four more children: Andrew, Araceli, Manuel Jr., and Helen. She will be missed and lovingly remembered by her son/daughter in-laws, 19 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends. Utter McKinley Mortuary 11071 Columbus Avenue Mission Hills, CA 91345
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Nov. 5, 2019