Resources More Obituaries for Marietta Mazza Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marietta Nicolina Mazza

Obituary Condolences Flowers Marietta Nicolina Mazza of Ventura passed away peacefully, on June 12, 2019, at the age of 85. Marietta was born in Los Angeles, California to Nicolo and Rose Mazzola, Sept. 26, 1933. She attended Dorsey High School in Los Angeles, CA. Marietta then went on to earn her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Journalism from Cal State University Los Angeles in 1976, as a single mother, raising four daughters. She had an illustrious 25-year career as a journalist and public relations professional at Cal State Los Angeles and Thelma Lager & Associates and wrote a column for The Daily News. At the end of her career and never afraid of a challenge, she became an integral part of the leadership team at Edge Teleservices. As well, she was an award-winning crochet artist, receiving 26 ribbons at the Ventura County Fair for her uniquely beautiful afghan creations. Marietta was a giver, and a woman who believed in mentoring and sharing her gifts. From serving on the Board of Directors of the Public Relations Association of Southern California Colleges, to generating the most successful United Way effort ever conducted at Cal State, Los Angeles, she blazed a trail for single working mothers in the 1970's. Marietta didn't ask anything of anyone else that she wasn't willing to do herself. She sent a message to all women that anything was possible, including serving your community. She voluntarily worked elections for decades believing that voting was a right, not a privilege. She took her crocheting talent to the people by crocheting blankets for premature babies at local hospitals, and prayers shawls at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church. One stitch at a time, Marietta left a legacy of love, service and kindness to everyone she met. An avid cat lover and authentic Italian cook, Marietta took pride in everything she did. An elegant woman of great taste and style, Marietta enjoyed the art of antiquing, specifically collecting Fenton glass and creating peaceful, artistic environments with her glass collections in every room of her house. After raising her four daughters, she achieved her dream of purchasing a home at the beach and resided in Ventura for 21 years. She regularly entertained family and friends, traveled and always took time to savor the dream of living at the ocean. Our beautiful mother, nana, sister and aunt is survived by her four daughters, Patricia Helene Mazza (Monsoor), Cynthia Mazza (Rutherford), Stephanie Mazza (Bartha) and Melanie Rose Mazza (Jacobs), her sister Fara Mazzola Wexler, her son-in-laws Alex Bartha, Robert Jacobs and James Monsoor, Jr., her grandchildren, Carolyn Larsen, James J. Monsoor III, Elizabeth H. Monsoor and Danny Lee Rutherford, her great grandson Hudson J. Monsoor, her niece Marie Aiello and nephew Mark Wexler. We are forever grateful to Marietta for being a constant example of a strong, independent, loving woman. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours to be held on Thursday evening June 20, 2019 from 4 to 8pm at the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street Ventura, where a Most Holy Rosary will be recited at 7pm. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Friday June 21, 2019 in Our Lady of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, 3175 Telegraph Road Ventura. Interment will immediately follow in Santa Barbara Cemetery, Channel Drive Santa Barbara. Published in Los Angeles Daily News on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries