Marilyn Juditha C’Dealva
Marilyn Juditha C'Dealva Jan. 17, 1930 - Nov. 20, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother, Marilyn C'Dealva. She was a vibrant light in our family and in the world. She now joins the love of her life, our dad Rudolph C'Dealva, who left us in 2018, and to whom she was married for more than 70 years. She leaves behind her 4 children: Faith, Hope, Glory, & Rudy Jr, along with her 5 grandchildren: Zen, Jordan, Adelina, Adriana, and Noble. She loved us with all her might. Thank you, Mom. We can still hear the sound of your laughter. Please write a memory at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/westlake-village-ca/marilyn-cdealva-9920092 In the care of Pierce Brothers Mortuary, 5600 Lindero Cyn Rd, Westlake Village, CA. 91362


Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Memorial Park
5600 Lindero Canyon Road
Westlake Village, CA 91362
8188890902
