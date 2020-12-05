Marilyn Juditha C'Dealva Jan. 17, 1930 - Nov. 20, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother, Marilyn C'Dealva. She was a vibrant light in our family and in the world. She now joins the love of her life, our dad Rudolph C'Dealva, who left us in 2018, and to whom she was married for more than 70 years. She leaves behind her 4 children: Faith, Hope, Glory, & Rudy Jr, along with her 5 grandchildren: Zen, Jordan, Adelina, Adriana, and Noble. She loved us with all her might. Thank you, Mom. We can still hear the sound of your laughter. Please write a memory at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/westlake-village-ca/marilyn-cdealva-9920092
