Marjorie passed away peacefully in her home of 70 years on July 14, 2020. with her two daughters and loving caregivers by her side. Marjorie was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 22, 1924 to Frank and Helen Brady. She graduated from Rosevelt High, and shortly thereafter moved to sunny California. Burbank was her next home where she met the love of her life Paul John Gillen. They settled down in a little 3 bedroom house on Wish Ave. where soon after they welcomed son Michael and daughter's Barbara (Bell) and Carol (Ree). Marjorie was loved by everyone she met, whether she was dancing, camping or cruising the world. Marjorie was a beloved mother in-law to Bill Bell, Marvin Ree (D) grandmother of Nicole Kieling (Ryan), Kevin Renfro (Candy), Robert Renfro, and Morgan Ree. Great grandmother of Peyton, Parker, and Brayden Kieling Siena, Camille and Lauren Renfro. Marjorie will be buried next to Paul at San Fernando Mission Cemetery. Due to current restrictions a celebration of life for Margie will be announced at a later date.





