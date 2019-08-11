|
Jan. 6, 1921 - July 13, 2019 Marjorie (Ostrow) Pally was born on January 6, 1921 in Detroit, Michigan and passed away at 98 years old on July 13, 2019 in West Hills, CA. Marj was born to Bessie and Henry Ostrow. Marj was the second child, after her sister Diane. Later, the family would add three brothers: Leonard, Seymour and Bill. They were a very close family and over the years travelled together around the world. They had many joyous get togethers in Palm Springs, San Diego, Sacramento and Santa Barbara. In 1942, the Ostrows moved to Los Angeles. In January 1946, Marj met Sam Pally and within three months they were engaged then married on June 6, 1946. They were married 68 years and had 3 children, Barbara, Leslie and Bruce. Family was the most important thing to her. Marj's happiest times were being around family. Marj was preceded in death by her devoted husband Sam, and siblings Diane, Leonard and Bill. She is survived by daughters Barbara Petrie and Leslie Pally, and son Bruce (Elizabeth) Pally as well as grandsons Seth (Jessica) Petrie, Nicholas and John Pally, great grandchildren Clara, Sam and Jacob Pally, sister-in-law Phyllis Ostrow and brother Seymour and sister-in-law Pearl Ostrow, and many nephews, nieces and great-nephews and nieces and many dear friends. Marj loved music and dancing and was always the last off the dance floor. She had a great sense of style and was always perfectly accessorized. Marj was an extremely generous person and would help anyone in or out of her family. A memorial was held on January 21st in Woodland Hills, CA to celebrate Marj's wonderful life. Donations in Marj's Memory may be made to Macular Degeneration Association, the Braille Institute of America or the National Council of Jewish Women, Los Angeles.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019