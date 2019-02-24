Dec. 20 1928 - Feb 18, 2019 Our beloved Mary Ann Conron, at the age of 90, left this world and joined her husband of 53 years, William H. Conron, in heaven. She died peacefully in Monterey, California. Mary Ann was preceded in death by William H. Conron in 2005 and is survived by her two sons, Joe Conron (Betsy) of Pebble Beach, CA, and Bill Conron (Katie) of Newcastle, CA. and five grandchildren Caroline 23, Will 21, Danny 21, John 18,and Joey 18. Mary Ann was born on December 20, 1928 to parents Charles and Mary Smart of San Mateo, CA. She resided in San Mateo, and later Burlingame, through her teenage years where she learned ballet which gave her the opportunity to dance with the San Francisco Ballet Company. She subsequently worked as a ballet instructor. In the late 1940's, Mary Ann headed to Hollywood to pursue a career in modeling. It was there that she met her husband, a student photographer. Soon after marrying, they relocated to Chatsworth, CA. It was here, in the San Fernando Valley, where Mary Ann fulfilled her greatest calling as mother and homemaker. There is nothing that brought her more joy than time spent following the interests of her sons. She had been a Sunday School Teacher, PTA Volunteer, Little League Baseball Board Member, fabric store manager and bank loan officer. She was known in the community as the mom who laughed often and smiled always. As her sons grew and moved north, Mary Ann joined forces with the Neighborhood Watch Program in Chatsworth which eventually led to her becoming a community organizer and the President of PALS (Police Activity League Supporters). Mary Ann loved the Valley and she worked tirelessly to raise both funds and awareness toward the construction of Greg Smith LAPD Devonshire Youth Center, which is flourishing today. In 1996, Assemblywoman Paula Boland (R-Granada Hills), who presided over California's Women of the Year on the Assembly floor, described her nominee, Mary Ann Conron, as "one of those people who gives to her community and asks little in return." Among her many achievements, Mary Ann has worked closely with the Los Angeles Police Department's Devonshire Division and helped found SOLID, a booster group that assists Devonshire officers. Mary Ann lived a full life and was deeply loved by her children, grandchildren, and many friends. "Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the LORD forever." Psalm 23:6 A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 12:00pm at Oakwood Memorial Park, 22601 Lassen St., Chatsworth, CA. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/ladailynews. WL00190650-image-1.jpg Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary