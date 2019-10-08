|
03/31/1936 - 09/25/2019 Mary Ann (Tuschak) Ricard passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Atria Covell Gardens in Davis. She was born to George and Marie Tuschak on March 31, 1936, in Girard, Pa., and moved to California in the mid-'60s. There, she worked for Frazier Aviation for more than 30 years and met her future husband Charles (Chuck) Ricard. They were married on June 7, 2008. She is survived by her brother Daniel (Roie), sister Lucy (Dwight), children Sandy (Tina) and Suzette (Scot), five grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brothers Bernie and Tim, and her sister Emmy. She will be missed for the joy and love she gave to each of us. A Rosary was said at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Smith Funeral Home, 116 D St. in Davis. Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at St. James Catholic Church, 1275 B St. in Davis with a reception. Interment was Monday, Oct. 7, at San Fernando Mission Catholic Cemetery in Mission Hills. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Yolo Food Bank at 233 Harter Ave, Woodland, CA 95776 or to St. Vincent Meals on Wheels at 2303 Miramar St, Los Angeles, CA 90057.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Oct. 8, 2019