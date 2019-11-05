|
Sep. 27, 1924 - Sep. 13, 2019 Mary passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019 in the loving company of her daughters. She was born on September 27, 1924 to Irene and Roy Loebs in Glendale, California. Mary grew up in Glendale and attended Catholic schools through high school. She married Charles Bruno when she was eighteen and they had three daughters. Mary was known for her friendly and welcoming nature. To her, everyone was family and everyone felt it. She was a beautiful, fun-loving woman who loved her church, her family, and her many friends. Mary was always active in her church, was an office holder and for many years planned events and parties for the seniors club at Our Lady of Lourdes. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Charles Bruno, her brothers Roy, Robert, James, and her sister Patricia. She is survived by her daughters, Casey Bruno, Mary Beynon, Aileen Bruno, son-in-law Gary Beynon, grandchildren, Dore, Brian, Kristan, Tyler and eleven great-grandchildren. The Funeral Mass and Celebration of life will occur on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 18400 Kinzie St., at Reseda Blvd., Northridge, CA 91325.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Nov. 5, 2019