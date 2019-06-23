On Wednesday, June 12, 2019, Mary Campea, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 93. Mary was born Mary Rachele Panaro on March 11, 1926 in Endicott, a quaint village in Broome County, New York, the second born of five children to Vito Antonio Panaro and Maria Cristina Palazzo. At 19 years old she and her family moved to Hollywood, California. Shortly thereafter, she met Pat John Campea Sr., and they were wed on May 13, 1950. They raised two children together, Patrick and Diana, and were married for a wonderful 56 years. Mary lived a fulfilling life as an amazing wife to her late husband, Pat Sr., a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and a friend to many. She enjoyed cooking, needlepoint, and crosswords in her spare time and loved hosting dinners for her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She was gifted in the kitchen, an incredible chef, with holidays built around her table and robust Italian dishes. Mary is survived by her son Patrick (Judy) and daughter Diana (Mark), her sister Nanette, two granddaughters, and two great-granddaughters. Her memory will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone blessed to have known her. Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE. Published in Los Angeles Daily News on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary