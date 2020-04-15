|
|
August 28, 1922 - April 7, 2020 Mary (Nana) Cass passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020. Although she has left us, we are comforted knowing that Mary has moved on to spend eternity with her savior, Jesus Christ. To know Mary was to love her. She was an inspiration to us all, showing us the way we want to live and grow old. Throughout her life, Mary was generous, caring, loyal, independent, fun, feisty, and lovable. She lived to the age of 97, and our memories of her strong spirit will carry on. Mary was an independent woman, living on her own until the age of 95 in the Whittier house she called home for over 60 years. Mary was spirited and kind, and she always liked being a part of the activities taking place around her. Mary loved her California/Anaheim/Los Angeles Angels baseball team. She was a longtime fan, going back to the 1950's when they were part of the old Pacific Coast League. Mary was active into her 80's and 90's, attending baseball games, swimming with dolphins, riding in helicopters and enjoying sunset cruises in Hawaii with her family. Mary was a devoted Christian. She found great comfort in her faith and remained part of a Bible study group from Friends Community Church in Brea until she passed away. The friendship and love of her neighbors and members of her Bible study group bolstered her strength and faith tremendously. Mary's family is so grateful to each of her friends and her caregivers at Whittier Place for their love and support. Mary was preceded into heaven by two of her children, Bill and Melinda, and her husband of over 50 years, Bill. Mary is survived by her loving son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Karen; her granddaughter, Julianne (the sparkle of her life); and, her daughter-in-law, Shu. Rose Hills Memorial Park
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Apr. 15, 2020