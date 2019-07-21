Home

02/27/1924 - 07/09/2019 Mary Jane Dato passed away on July 9, 2019 at the age of 95. Born in Detroit, MI, she moved to her adopted hometown of New Ulm, MN at an early age. She came to CA during WWII with her family where she met her future husband Gus Dato. They married in 1948 and settled in the San Fernando Valley where they lived for 58 years, being active members of St. Genevieve Parish, St. Joseph Hospital Guild and the North Hollywood Republican Women's Club. She was known for her kindness, joy for life and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her brother Thomas Marti, her children Patricia Mahaffey, Karen Lavin, Gregory Dato, her grandchildren Ashley Tullius, Courtney Tripp, Alex Lavin, Samantha Lavin, Morgan Lavin, Luke Dato, Brett Dato, her great-grandhildren Colin Tullius, Andrea Tripp and Caden Tripp. All Services at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church 877 W. 7th St. San Pedro, CA Rosary is at 7PM on Monday July 22 and Funeral Mass is July 23 at 1030 AM Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Westlake Village, CA 818-889-0902
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on July 21, 2019
