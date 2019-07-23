06/25/1954 - 07/15/2019 Maureen Alexandra Arata, age 65, passed away of natural causes on July 15, 2019, at her home in North Hollywood, California. An Indiana native, Maureen graduated from Indiana University with a double major in Music-Piano Performance, and English. Her love of foreign films (and freely acknowledged fear of performing) led her to Los Angeles where she worked throughout her career as a Casting Director. This work later expanded into Screen Writing and Producing. Maureen's remarkable ability to find new talent also applied to books and music, and her family fondly remembers her shared favorite discoveries. While processing some challenging experiences in an ever evolving entertainment industry, Maureen randomly found and began drawing with a colored pencil. This chance event led her to become a self-taught oil painting and mixed media artist (maureenarata.com) . Maureen stated in a recent bio that in painting she found "the road that never ends". Her artwork was accepted into several acclaimed curated shows and her spirit lives on in all of her lifetime creations, as well as in the memories of those she leaves behind. These include members of St. Monica's Catholic Church where she was active as a greeter; colleagues and friends in Los Angeles; and an extensive family network of aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents (alive and deceased). She is survived by her loving parents Dr. James and Jane Arata, siblings Elaine Arata (Mark Pecevich), Cynthia Heinze, Nancy Arata, James Arata Jr. (Gina), Cheryl Arata, Tim Arata (Loretta Jones), and Lisa Yde (Mark). Maureen was a proud aunt of 11 fabulous nieces and nephews and their equally adored spouses and children. Services will be held on July 30, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Arcola. The 10:30 a.m. visitation will be followed by a memorial mass at 11:30 a.m. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.dignitymemorial.com Published in Los Angeles Daily News on July 23, 2019