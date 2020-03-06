|
September 3, 928 - December 25, 2019 Max D. Schleppenbach passed away on December 25, 2019. He was 91. Max was born in Chadron, Nebraska September 3, 1928. He married his high school sweetheart, Cylene, who went to Heaven in 2007. Together they had 3 children Peter (Maureen), Dave (Susie) and Susan (Mike) Giangiordano; with 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Max was proud of his family and the Agoura Hills home he built in 1965. He loved ocean fishing on Southern California's Pacific Coast and hunting pheasants, ducks, and geese from custom blinds he helped his friends build among corn fields along the Platt River in Nebraska. Max retired from Systems Development Corporation (SDC) in 1986 and spent the rest of his enjoyable years building furniture, toys and many other wooden things for his family and friends. Max often sang his favorite tunes, among them "Fly me to the moonand let me dance among the stars," as he went about his day. He left us many fond memories and sayings to remember him by, like "life is too short, don't sweat the small stuff."
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Mar. 6, 2020