Mel M. Blank

Mel M. Blank Obituary
Feb. 3, 1936 - Feb. 26, 2020 Mel was born in Cleveland, Ohio and moved to California as a young boy. After graduating from Venice High School, he served four years in the United States Air Force and was stationed at Fairchild AFB, in Spokane, Washington. He graduated from San Fernando Valley State College (now CSUN) with a degree in Accounting in 1962. Mel had a long career as a CPA in both corporate and private practice. He was active in Kiwanis for many years and served on the Board of the Woodland Hills Estate & Tax Planning Council from 1984 until his retirement in 2016. His greatest joy was spending time with family. He is survived by his wife, Sandy Decker; children, Cyndee (Frank) Donato, Ken (Cindy), Russ (Marisol) & Chris (Julie); stepchildren, Elyssa, Jessica, Jeff (Morgan) & Anna; grandchildren, Nicole, Domenic, Dante, Megan (Sean) Holland, Tyler, & Annie; great grandchildren, Everly & Paisley; 7 step-grandchildren & 1 step great-grandchild. The family has designated the Lewy Body Dementia Association, lbda.org, for memorial contributions.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020
