August 29th, 1976 - January 27th, 2020 Michael Fletcher was proceeded in death by his mother and grandparents. He leaves behind his father Michael Fletcher Sr., Stepfather Alfredo Jaimez, sister, Jessica Gonzales, a half sister, uncle's James Barncard, Jay, Jesse, Johnny, aunts, Karen, Jean, Debbie, Cheryl, Dianna, three nieces, one nephew, and Numerous cousin's. Memorial services will be held in Vail Colorado October 2nd, 2020. Michael lived in Vail for three years after college where he was the happiest in his life. He was a Christian and will be dearly missed by his family.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020