Michelle Elizabeth Hill, born in Glendale California on September 12 1954 and passed away on March 19th 2020 at the age of 65. As a child, Michelle Hill grew up in Reseda California with her brother John and was raised by Joan Bissell and Lincoln Bissell. Michelle married her high school sweet heart Michael Roy Hill(1952-2014) in 1979 and had 3 beautiful children Lynn, Jennifer and Chris. While raising their 3 children, Michelle worked the night shift at Quest Diagnostics for over 35 years. In addition to being a loving and selfless Mother, Michelle was also a warm and caring Grandma. Michelle loved her Grandkids and would frequently watch and take care of them like they were her own. In addition to her grandkids, she also adored her dog Aurora who she rescued in 2015. Michelle is survived by her children Lynn, Jennifer and Chris. She is also survived by her Grandchildren Jessica, Matthew, Caden and Charlie.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Apr. 1, 2020