Mike Loveridge Obituary
1942 - 2019 Mike passed away on September 9th from complications of Parkinson's desease. He was home and surrounded by the family he so loved. Mike was a valley boy. He was raised on his families property in Panorama City. He was the 2ed generation to attend Van Nuys high and graduated from Monroe high. He attended San Jose State on a track and field scholarship Mike worked for LAUSD for 34 yrs retiring in 2000 as director of Maintenance and Operations Mike is survived by his wife of 58 yrs, Pat, his daughters Joanna White(Joseph) and Lisa Loveridge(Fredie Greenblatt) his grandchildren KelseySaba(Sammy), Stephanie Greitzer(Danny),Madison, Zachary, and Grace Heller, Eliyana and Eden Greenblatt. Great grandchildren Beckett and Bethany Saba and Benjamin and Leah Greitzer A memorial service is pending
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019
