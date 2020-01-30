|
|
September 24, 1931 - January 28,2020 Mildred Garshfield Rose was born in Los Angeles on September 24, 1931, the second child of Harry Garshfield and his wife Helen Rosenberg. She passed away at age 88 on January 28, 2020. Millie attended UCLA where she met her future husband Ronald Keller Rose. She graduated from UCLA in 1954 with a degree in History and married Ron on December 29, 1956. Ron and Millie were both educators in the Los Angeles Unified School District. Millie taught for over 30 years as an elementary school teacher. Ron and Millie also ran an import business bringing in handcrafted gifts for many years. But first and foremost, she was a loving and devoted wife and mother. In addition to her family, Millie enjoyed oil painting. Ron and Millie wanted to see the world and over the years they traveled to Europe and Asia. Her favorite vice was playing the slot machines and far more often then it seemed possible by chance she came away a winner! They both loved animals and had several dogs. Millie was predeceased by her parents, her beloved "Ronnie," and her brother David. She is survived by her son Kenneth, her son Douglas and his wife Terry Zimmerman and their son Nate, her son Bradley and his sons Matthew and Michael, her son Eric and his wife Marci Seidel Rose and their sons Brian and Adam. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 31 at 10:00 am at Mount Sinai Cemetery in Simi Valley. Mount Sinai Simi Valley 6150 Mount Sinai Drive Simi Valley, CA 93063
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Jan. 30, 2020