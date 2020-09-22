June 3, 1928 - July 10, 2020 Minnie was born to Joseph and Rachel Frole in Braddock, PA. She graduated from Braddock High School in 1946. She married Joseph J. Pillar on November 15, 1949, and they were married for 59 1/2 years! They moved their family to California in 1964. Minnie is survived by her daughter Patricia Jennings and Patrick, from Saugus, CA. Her son Joseph Pillar and Patricia, from Lancaster, CA. Her daughter Andrea Barmasse and James, from Westlake Village, CA. Her daughter Suzanne Fernandes and Mark, from Lancaster, CA. Her son Richard Pillar and Rachael, from Hollis, Maine. She is also survived by 14 Grandchildren and 15 Great-Grandchildren. Minnie was predeceased by her husband Joseph Pillar, her brothers Frank Frole and Richard Frole, and her grandson Brian Krufal. Minnie loved to bowl with her Vegas Fantasies League ladies, play Bunco, exercise and shop. She also loved playing the slot machines in Las Vegas and Laughlin.





