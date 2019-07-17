|
Nancy Ann Anderson passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on June 27, 2019. She was born on August 14, 1936 in Fargo ND. Nancy lived in Albuquerque, NM for almost 12 years where she had her 3 children, then moved to Northridge, CA in 1969. She spent the last 18 months of her life in the care of her family in Chino CA. Nancy enjoyed singing in the choir and attending the senior group at her church. She loved to cook and bake goodies. Nancy was known for her generosity, friendliness and bubbly personality. She is survived by her three children, Kerry Anderson, Darcy Rownd, and Kelly Kopulsky, Five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on July 17, 2019