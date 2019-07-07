|
02/14/1926 - 06/21/2019 Nancy James passed peacefully on Friday, June 21st in North Hollywood, CA alongside her loving daughter Louise James Black and granddaugther Rio Renee James. She leaves behind her son Charles James Jr., granddaughter Anne Louise James, great granddaughter Athena Derr, niece Deborah Gregory and sister-in-law Lou Hewitt. She is pre-deceased by her husband Charles James and two younger brothers Ridelle and Masten Gregory. Born in 1926, she grew up in Kansas City, then lived in New York, returned to Kansas City to raise her children, and lived out her final years in California. She spent much of her life, in support of her husband's lifelong career as an internationally renowned couturier. Her memory will be celebrated in private by the immediate family. Contributions may be made to ""
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on July 7, 2019