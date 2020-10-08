Ned Daniger

07-05-1931 - 09-19-2020 On September 19th, 2020, the man, the myth, the legend known as "Nediger" left us to retire to the big greenhouse in the sky. A fourth-generation Angeleno, Ned Eugene Daniger spent his childhood in West Hollywood. A graduate of Burbank Burroughs High School, he served in the Navy during the Korean War before marrying Maureen Porterfield in 1955. Ned worked for Certified Grocers for 35 years before retiring, and then he dedicated many years to growing and selling orchids. He ran Daniger Orchids out of his backyard greenhouses. He was the lone orchid wrangler at Hollywood Farmer's Market, selling his wares weekly for 30 years. You would often find Ned making popcorn in his movie theatre popcorn machine, reading James Patterson novels and chewing on a cup of ice. He loved Hawaii, traveling with Maureen, spending time with his family, and he was the best dancer you ever saw. He is predeceased by four older siblings, and his wife of 60 years, Maureen. He is survived by his four children: Craig (Pam), Karen (Martin), Dave, Matt, his nine grandchildren: Courtney (Matt), Chelsey (Chris), Kaitlyn, Billy (Ali), John, Collin, Sierra, Dakota, Trystan, his four great-grandchildren: Andrew, Dezi, Daxton, and Baby Gutierrez, and his beloved dog, Sophie. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the San Fernando Valley Orchid society, where he was a former president, in Ned's name. Mission Hills Catholic Mortuary 11160 Stranwood Ave Mission Hills, CA 91345





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store