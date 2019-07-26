|
Neil F McCarthy (Stoneface) June 14, 1929 - July 18, 2019 Neil was born in North Hollywood Ca and passed away at his home in Port Hueneme, CA. He attended Burbank High School graduating in 1948. Neil served in the Army as a sergeant during the Korean Conflict. Upon returning from Korea he began his 30 year career with the Burbank Police Department. His time as a motor officer was his most cherished., Neil is survived by his daughters Kathy Schnitzius, Gayle De Caro, Christine Marquis, his brother Jack McCarthy and sister Darlene Brown. In addition Neil has 10 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Neil Instilled many values in those he was surrounded by and loved, including hard work, tenacity and humility. He will be missed by many. San Fernando Mission Catholic Cemetery Mission Hills
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on July 26, 2019