Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Stone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Stone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas Stone Obituary
June 7, 1954 - August 29, 2019 Nick Stone of Resceda, CA died on August 29, 2019 at Northridge Hospital. Nick was survived by his step-mother Kipp (Barbara) Stone, sister Judith Jablin & her husband Larry & son Travis, brother Michael Stone & wife Elizabeth & daughter Zoe. He was preceded in death by his mother Pauline Stone, father Peter Stone, sister Jacqueline Simon. He moved to the US as a young teen from Yorkshire, England. He recently began enjoying retirement from a 40 year long career with Verizon. A casual memorial service will be held at Malibu Seafood on October 4, 2019 at 11p.m.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.