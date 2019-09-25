|
June 7, 1954 - August 29, 2019 Nick Stone of Resceda, CA died on August 29, 2019 at Northridge Hospital. Nick was survived by his step-mother Kipp (Barbara) Stone, sister Judith Jablin & her husband Larry & son Travis, brother Michael Stone & wife Elizabeth & daughter Zoe. He was preceded in death by his mother Pauline Stone, father Peter Stone, sister Jacqueline Simon. He moved to the US as a young teen from Yorkshire, England. He recently began enjoying retirement from a 40 year long career with Verizon. A casual memorial service will be held at Malibu Seafood on October 4, 2019 at 11p.m.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019